19-year-old arrested in Big Island kidnapping investigation

A 19-year-old Hilo man was arrested by Big Island police Wednesday in connection with a kidnapping investigation.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was held against her will in a man's car near the intersection of Kinoole and Lanikaula Street in Hilo.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, she tried to leave the man's vehicle. After several failed attempts, she was able to unlock the car door, exit and immediately began yelling for help.

Nearby residents came to her aid and called police as the suspect fled.

Police later arrested David John Erlenbach later that afternoon in connection with the investigation.

He is being held at the Hilo cellblock as the investigation continues.

