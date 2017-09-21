Forecast: As summer ends, light trades to start off the fall

Thursday is the last full day of summer as autumn officially takes over Friday morning in Hawaii.

Locally breezy trades will gradually weaken during the next couple of days. A typical pattern of mainly windward showers will prevail. The Big Island will experience extensive afternoon cloud cover and a few showers through at least the weekend.

A minor boost for north shores will hold Friday while the east wind swell drops. A minor pulse is expected to hit south shores on Sunday.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

- Guy Hagi

