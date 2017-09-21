4-year-old girl injured in early morning Waianae shooting

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl in Waianae early Thursday morning.

According to police, a man, woman and a toddler were in a car when shots rang out. At least two bullets hit the car, shattering the windows.

The man and the toddler suffered cuts from the broken glass.

The shooting happened on Paheehee Road just after 2 a.m.

No arrests have been reported in the case. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with tips should call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.