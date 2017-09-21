88-year-old driver strikes 2 in Hilo crosswalk

Two pedestrians in their 80s were critically injured Thursday morning after being struck in Hilo.

Police said the crash happened about 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of Kinoole and Mamo Street.

The pedestrians, an 86-year-old Hilo woman and a 86-year-old Oahu woman, were hit while walking in a marked crosswalk.

Police said they were struck by a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by an 88-year-old Hilo woman.

The pedestrians will be transported to Oahu for further treatment. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A negligent injury investigation is ongoing.

