Spate of 'stranger danger' incidents prompts warning for parents

Parents of children who attend schools in the Campbell-Kapolei complex are being warned about a spate of "stranger danger" incidents this week.

In all three cases, students walking to or from school were approached by a man in a truck who offered them a ride, said DOE complex area Superintendent Heidi Armstrong.

In one case, a student reported being grabbed in an apparent attempted kidnapping.

The incidents are the latest in a string of scary encounters near Hawaii schools.

On Maui earlier this week, two men were arrested on attempted kidnapping charges after they allegedly tried to lure two girls into a car.

On Tuesday, an attempted kidnapping near Keoneula Elementary School prompted a warning to parents.

And on Wednesday, the principal of Leilehua High School warned parents about an incident that happened Tuesday night, when a student was walking home from practice. "A male called out to our student and proceeded to run after her," the principal said, adding that the incident was reported to police.

Here are some tips the DOE is urging parents to remind their children:

Stay away from strangers, do not talk to or take anything from them.

Don't go anywhere with someone you don't know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.

Stay more than an arm's reach from strangers.

Use the buddy system.

If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger, yell for help.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information on the incidents should call police.

