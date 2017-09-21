Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces 18 finalists

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the 18 Finalists on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018, according to a press release.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, including coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

“There are so many worthy candidates to choose from,” said Tomey in the release. “The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to select the five members of the Class of 2018.”

Five inductees (four players and one coach/contributor) will be announced on October 10, 2017. They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 19-20 of next year.

CLASS OF 2018 PLAYER FINALISTS

Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State, Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 9 years, Samoan ancestry

Herman “Buddy” Pi`ikei Clark (OL) Oregon State, Pro: NFL (CHI) 4 years, Hawaiian ancestry

David Dixon (G) Arizona State, Pro: (MIN) 13 years, Maori ancestry

Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry

Ma'ake Tu`amelie Kemoeatu (DT) Utah, Pro: NFL (BAL, CAR, WAS) 9 years, Tongan ancestry

Alapati “Al” Noga (DL) Hawai’i, Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry

Falaniko “Niko” Noga (LB) Hawai’i, Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Joe Fagaone Salave'a (DL) Arizona, Pro: NFL (TEN, BAL, SD, WAS) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Dan Saleaumua (DT) Arizona State, Pro: NFL (DET, KC, SEA) 12 years, Samoan ancestry

Mosiula Mea'alofa "Lofa" Tatupu (LB) USC, Pro: NFL (SEA) 6 years, Samoan ancestry

Apisaloma “Pisa” Tinoisamoa (LB) Hawai`i; Pro (STL, CHI) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Manu'ula “Manu” Asovalu Tuiasosopo (DL) UCLA, Pro: NFL (SEA, SF) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Marques Tavita Tuiasosopo (QB) Washington, Pro: NFL (OAK, NYJ) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Kimo von Oelhoffen (DL) Boise State, Pro: NFL (CIN, PIT, NYJ, PHI) 14 years, Hawaiian ancestry

CLASS OF 2018 COACH & CONTRIBUTOR FINALISTS

Bob Apisa (FB/HB) Michigan State, First Samoan named as an All-American, Samoan ancestry

Thomas Ka’auwai Ka’ulukukui, Former Head Football Coach at University of Hawai’i, Hawaiian ancestry

Charlie Wedemeyer, Former Head Football Coach, Los Gatos High School (CA), Hawaiian ancestry

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.