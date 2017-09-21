Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces 18 finalists - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces 18 finalists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the 18 Finalists on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018, according to a press release. 

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, including coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

“There are so many worthy candidates to choose from,” said Tomey in the release. “The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to select the five members of the Class of 2018.”

Five inductees (four players and one coach/contributor) will be announced on October 10, 2017.  They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 19-20 of next year. 

CLASS OF 2018 PLAYER FINALISTS

  • Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State, Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 9 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Herman “Buddy” Pi`ikei Clark (OL) Oregon State, Pro: NFL (CHI) 4 years, Hawaiian ancestry
  • David Dixon (G) Arizona State, Pro: (MIN) 13 years, Maori ancestry
  • Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry
  • Ma'ake Tu`amelie Kemoeatu (DT) Utah, Pro: NFL (BAL, CAR, WAS) 9 years, Tongan ancestry
  • Alapati “Al” Noga (DL) Hawai’i, Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Falaniko “Niko” Noga (LB) Hawai’i, Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Joe Fagaone Salave'a (DL) Arizona, Pro: NFL (TEN, BAL, SD, WAS) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Dan Saleaumua (DT) Arizona State, Pro: NFL (DET, KC, SEA) 12 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Mosiula Mea'alofa "Lofa" Tatupu (LB) USC, Pro: NFL (SEA) 6 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Apisaloma “Pisa” Tinoisamoa (LB) Hawai`i; Pro (STL, CHI) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Manu'ula “Manu” Asovalu Tuiasosopo (DL) UCLA, Pro: NFL (SEA, SF) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Marques Tavita Tuiasosopo (QB) Washington, Pro: NFL (OAK, NYJ) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
  • Kimo von Oelhoffen (DL) Boise State, Pro: NFL (CIN, PIT, NYJ, PHI) 14 years, Hawaiian ancestry

CLASS OF 2018 COACH & CONTRIBUTOR FINALISTS

  • Bob Apisa (FB/HB) Michigan State, First Samoan named as an All-American, Samoan ancestry
  • Thomas Ka’auwai Ka’ulukukui, Former Head Football Coach at University of Hawai’i, Hawaiian ancestry
  • Charlie Wedemeyer, Former Head Football Coach, Los Gatos High School (CA), Hawaiian ancestry

