Sunrise 10-Year on Molokai: Issues, culture

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show will be going “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.

The fourth day of the islandwide tour took the Sunrise crew to Molokai.

Another small island with a population of about 7,400, Molokai faces its own unique culture and issues, which we wanted to highlight in this special broadcast of Sunrise.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.