Visiting Punchbowl? New hours will soon take effect

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as Punchbowl, is changing its daily visitation hours again.

Officials said starting Sept. 30, the new hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Previous hours were 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the latter half of 2016 through March 1, then changing to 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from March through this month. Those hours were confusing to visitors and often miscommunicated to the public through unofficial websites and tour guides.

Office hours are still 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Memorial Day visitation hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

