Makapuu Lighthouse trail closed Thursday for maintenance work

MAKAPUU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The popular Makapuu Lighthouse hiking trail and parking lot will be closed Thursday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The closure is necessary so that the state's contractor, Pacific Preferred Contractors, can stripe the parking stalls. This will complete maintenance work in the parking lot.

The trail is expected to reopen on Friday.

The project cost is $5,700.

