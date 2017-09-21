Forecast: Trade winds will bring choppy seas across islands

Good Thursday morning! Get ready for another day of beautiful trade wind weather.

Enjoy the trades while they are here because they will begin to slow down this weekend and that will mean more muggy weather will be on the way.

A moderate to locally strong trade wind flow will continue for the rest of the work week as an area of high pressure remains to the northeast of the islands. This will act as our high pressure fan.

The trades will become a tad lighter over the weekend as the area of high pressure drifts farther away from the islands. With this flow, expect showers to continue to favor windward and mauka neighborhoods, with a stray shower reaching leeward neighborhoods from time to time. Showers will be most prevalent during the night and morning hours following a diurnal weather pattern.

Let's talk surf: A small northwest swell will lead to rising surf along north and west facing shores today through Saturday.

Small surf will persist along south facing shores due to a mix of small southeast and southwest swells. Expect rough surf along east facing shores that will trend down over the upcoming weekend as the trades weaken.

With the current elevated winds, there are small craft advisory conditions in the forecast to continue through your Thursday due to strong trade winds across the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, Maalaea Bay and the waters south of the Big Island.

Trades are expected to drop below small craft criteria late tonight into Friday as an area of high pressure (located north-northeast of the state) shifts eastward and weakens.

Light to moderate trades are expected over the upcoming weekend, with the exception being across the typically windier channel waters where fresh breezes will remain possible.

Have an awesome rest of the week. May it be filled with much aloha and blue skies!

- Jennifer Robbins

