Hawaii County considers igloo village for homeless people

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii County is considering building an igloo village for homeless people in Kona, which would be constructed across from the West Hawaii Civic Center.

West Hawaii Today reported Wednesday that the 314-square-foot (29-square meter), four-person igloos would be made of fiberglass. Officials say the temperature inside such a dome is usually 10-15 degrees cooler than outside.

Lance Niimi, an executive assistant of the mayor charged with homeless issues, recently presented the idea to the County Council Committee, which in return asked Niimi for a master plan.

Hilo Councilman Aaron Chung says the county is looking at a "horrible upward trajectory" of homelessness, and says he is afraid transient people will keep moving to the island if they know facilities are available for them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.