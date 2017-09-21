Police seek suspect in deadly Chinatown shooting

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly shooting in Chinatown late Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services said a man was shot multiple times on Maunakea Street, between North Beretania and North Pauahi streets around 11:50 p.m.

The man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died, police said.

A male suspect is still on the run, and police say he fled in a white Toyota hatchback.

It’s not clear what the motive was.

Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for any new developments.

