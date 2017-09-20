Court documents: Suspect in fatal Waikiki shooting fired up to 10 rounds into crowd

One of the three people shot in Saturday's deadly shooting in Waikiki says the gunman was a complete stranger who was shooting at random.

One of the three people shot in Saturday's deadly shooting in Waikiki says the gunman was a complete stranger who was shooting at random.

Victim in fatal Waikiki shooting says gunman 'just started spraying everywhere'

Victim in fatal Waikiki shooting says gunman 'just started spraying everywhere'

Isaiah McCoy is staunchly defending his longtime friend, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, who is charged with murder, attempted murder and gun crimes for a Waikiki triple shooting Saturday morning.

Isaiah McCoy is staunchly defending his longtime friend, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, who is charged with murder, attempted murder and gun crimes for a Waikiki triple shooting Saturday morning.

Police were on scene in Waikiki for hours to investigate the deadly shooting. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Court documents say the 18-year-old man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Waikiki club sprayed the crowd with bullets, shooting seven to 10 rounds.

Jordan Smith, who was arrested Sunday at a McCully apartment after a 36-hour manhunt, faced a judge Wednesday for the first time.

Smith didn't say a word or show any emotion during his first court appearance, which lasted less than two minutes. His attorney entered his not guilty plea.

A grand jury Wednesday indicted Smith for second-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and gun crimes for the triple shooting in Waikiki Saturday, which killed 22-year old Maleko Remlinger and injured two others.

An arrest affidavit says the incident happened about 5:50 a.m., and that multiple witnesses saw the gunman "carrying a rifle in the area fronting Club Alley Cats" on Kuhio Avenue.

The witness, the documents said, told responding officers that it was "the same male that HPD officers had stopped earlier in the week." Smith had been arrested two days earlier for an alleged assault; the victim in that case says he was trying to protect a woman Smith attacked.

Smith just moved to Hawaii from Delaware, where he had been accused of multiple crimes. He made headlines for terroristic threatening, robbery, possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Family friend Isaiah McCoy brought Smith to Hawaii, saying he was trying to get him a fresh start. McCoy says Smith is being unfairly targeted.

Bail in the case has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.