Kailua native honored with Navy promotion

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (HawaiiNewsNow) -- A Kailua native is now a chief petty officer, a rank achieved by only 1 in 5 eligible sailors.

Keir Troncoso was promoted to the rank after five years in the Navy.

During a recent award ceremony, Troncoso and other honored sailors invited friends and family members to pin two gold anchors on their uniforms.

“My family is the sole reason I do anything,” said Troncoso. “And they have stood by me and helped me every step of the way.”

Achieving the title of "Navy chief" is a major honor.

According to Navy Personnel Command, only 8.5 percent of sailors currently serve at the chief petty officer rank.

To be selected for the promotion, sailors are given two qualifying factors: A job-based exam and a selection review board. The process takes at least five years to examine if the sailor is fit for the title.

Troncoso serves with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment.

