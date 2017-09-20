Kailua native honored with Navy promotion

The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
After several weeks on the run, Honolulu police have captured the second suspect in a home invasion in Waianae.More >>
After several weeks on the run, Honolulu police have captured the second suspect in a home invasion in Waianae.More >>
State deputy sheriffs are looking for a State Hospital patient who was reported missing Wednesday.More >>
State deputy sheriffs are looking for a State Hospital patient who was reported missing Wednesday.More >>