Authorities search for missing State Hospital patient

State deputy sheriffs are looking for a State Hospital patient who was reported missing Wednesday.

Patient Leia McNeely was being taken to an appointment when she ran from escort staff at 1:30 p.m., authorities said.

She was last seen in the Punchbowl area, wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

She is 5-foot-9, weighs 142 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes.

She has a scar running down her forehead and over her left eye.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

