2 men arrested for trying to lure girls into car

Two Maui men were arrested on attempted kidnapping charges after they allegedly tried to lure two girls into a car.

Police said 39-year-old Edward James Martin, of Kihei, was arrested and charged after the incident on Tuesday. His bail has been set at $40,000.

Martin was a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Kihei man, was arrested but released pending further investigation.

The students told an employee at Lokelani Intermediate that they were walking on Aliilani Place toward a bus stop about 7:18 a.m. when two men in a black Mercedes sedan approached them.

The men tried to get the girls into the vehicle, police said. When they refused, the men drove off.

The incident comes on the heels of a separate attempted kidnapping this wee near Keoneula Elementary School.

According to a letter sent home to parents, a student was walking to school on Kaipalaoa Street around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday when a man in a black truck came up and told the student to get into the vehicle.

The man then grabbed the student and tried to bring the child into the truck.

The child was able to get away and immediately reported it to school staff. HPD was also notified, but no arrests have been reported in the case.

"The safety of your children is of utmost importance to us. We are sending this letter to you as a precauseion, and to encourage you to speak to your child regarding measures to stay safe, specifically about 'stranger danger,'" Aarong Chung, the school's Vice Principal said.

Here are some tips the DOE shared with students in the letter on how to be safe:

Stay away from strangers, do not talk to or take anything from them.

Don't go anywhere with someone you don't know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.

Stay more than an arm's reach from strangers.

Use the buddy system

If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger, yell for help.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping should call police.

