2 men arrested for trying to lure girls into car

Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hawaii stands to lose $5 billion in federal health care funding within a decade if the latest Senate GOP health care bill becomes law.More >>
Just 42 percent of Hawaii's public school students scored proficient in math on statewide tests in the 2016-17 school year, while half reached benchmarks in language arts.More >>
