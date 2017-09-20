Sunrise 10-Year on Lanai: Issues, culture

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show will be going “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.
The crew spent Wednesday on the island of Lanai.
As a tiny island with a population of about 3,000 people, Lanai has a unique culture and issues of its own to deal with. The goal of this show was to highlight the island and some of the issues it faces.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.