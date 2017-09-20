City to close portion of Pearl Harbor bike path to continue cleanup efforts

File photo of what the Pearl Harbor bike path looked like prior to cleanup (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A portion of the Pearl Harbor bike path will be closed so the City and County of Honolulu can begin the second phase of its project to clear the homeless and make upgrades.

The section between Aiea Kai Place and the Best Buy parking lot will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Oct. 13.

Signs have been posted, informing bike path users about the closure as well as a detour onto Kamehameha Highway.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services closed another portion of the bike path and the Neal S. Blaisdell Park back in August.

Those have since been reopened.

As part of its ongoing effort to clear the area from homeless encampments, the city is coordinating with nonprofit service providers to reach out to homeless individuals.

