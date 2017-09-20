Police capture 2nd suspect wanted in Waianae home invasion

After several weeks on the run, Honolulu police have captured the second suspect in a home invasion in Waianae.

Kaylen Stafford was arrested early Wednesday, police said.

He and 27-year-old Jonah Iona are accused in a violent robbery on Sept. 1 at a home on Ala Akau Street.

In home surveillance video, one of the victims, 29-year-old Toilolo, is seen watching TV with a female when two men violently barge in. The victims are seen being punched by the suspects before one of them heads off towards other rooms in the house. The man later emerges with phones, money and various items.

The suspects then flee the scene.

Stafford’s ex-girlfriend told Hawaii News Now he was wanted by authorities even before the armed robbery because he violated his parole.

Further details about Stafford's arrest have not yet been released.

This story will be updated.

