Forecast: Enjoy the trades for the remainder of the work week

Good Wednesday morning. Hope you are ready to enjoy more trade wind weather here in Hawaii Nei.

There is an area of high pressure that is parked to the northeast of the islands and it is acting as our trade wind fan. This will keep a moderate trade wind flow across the islands through the remainder of the work week before the winds hit the brakes.

The trades will weaken to gentle breezes this weekend into early next week, as this high pressure fan weakens. Showers will favor windward and mauka neighborhoods throughout the week, with a stray shower or two reaching leeward sides from time to time. Showers will be most prevalent during the night and morning hours with a typical trade wind pattern.

Moderate to fresh trade winds across most of the coastal waters are kicking up with stronger winds in the usually windier areas south of Hawaii Island and in the channels around Maui County.

A Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect for these windier coastal waters until later in the week.

The enhanced trade wind fetch will continue to support choppy short-period surf along the east-facing shores over the next couple of days. For the north- and west-facing shores, a low pressure system far to the northwest is producing a swell train that will be about 3 feet when it reaches the state late Wednesday and into Thursday. A little action for the country.

Have a beautiful rest of your day and enjoy the trade winds while they are here!

- Jennifer Robbins

