Hawaii immersion school proves worth, wants to add languages

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - An immersion school on the Big Island is turning out bilingual students at a high rate, and wants to add more languages.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Tuesday that Ke Kula 'o Nawahiokalani'opu'u, or Nawahi, is a Hawaiian language immersion school in Keaau, where students are instructed entirely in Hawaiian through fifth-grade. Nawahi aims for its students' written and spoken English proficiency to be on par with that of their peers in English-language schools upon graduation.

Last month, 12 Nawahi seniors were among the first recipients of the state Department of Education's Seal of Biliteracy award.

William Wilson, a Nawahi board member and a University of Hawaii at Hilo faculty member, said the school teaches Hawaiian, English, Japanese and Latin and wants to add Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog or Ilocano.

