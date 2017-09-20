Costco gas station in Iwilei to close for the next month

Costco members will need to find a new place to fill up their tanks for the next month.

Signs posted at the almost always crowded Iwilei location say the station will be closed from Thursday Sept 28 and reopen on Friday Nov. 3.

The reason: An expansion of the gas station.

The site is infamous for long lines of cars waiting to fill up, sometimes even causing small traffic back ups on Alakawa Street.

Expansion plans are unclear at this time, but Costco members won't be completely shut out from gasoline options.

The Kapolei and Waipio stations — though far out of the convenient town location — will remain open to members during the construction.

