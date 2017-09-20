DOE: Number of students hitting state benchmarks grows slightly

In a new report released by the DOE Tuesday, numbers of students meeting or exceeding Strive HI benchmarks continues to grow.

Statewide, the numbers show slight growth.

From 2015 till now, the number of students meeting or exceeding standards in Science grew 5 percent. Mathematics saw a 1 percent increase and English Language Arts grew 2 percent.

"The results are encouraging and show our focus moving in the right direction with college and career readiness measures remaining steady, including some growth in Science," Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said.

Two Kauai District schools, Kauai and Kapaa High School, showed the most improvement in literacy rates with 17 percent growth since 2015.

In math, Puaoa Elementary and and Kohala High School topped the most improved list with 17 and 16 percent increases, the DOE said.

DOE leaders credit the increases to the implementation of the Strive HI Performance System — a set of standards that holds schools accountable in student performances.

"As we move forward, we will be very specific and purposeful in our approach to address the achievement gap and chronic absenteeism. We will take what we have learned about effective student-centered practices since 2005 and raise our implementation work to another level," Kishimoto added.

Click here for more information on the report.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.