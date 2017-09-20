Forecast: Humidity levels could kick up later this week

Our winds will remain at moderate levels across the state. This will keep a small craft advisory posted for our coastal waters.

The trade wind weather will keep blowing our way with a few showers affecting mainly windward neighborhoods during the overnight and morning period. We may see some showers along the Kona slopes of the Big Island during the afternoon after daytime heating.

We can expect a slight drop in the trade winds this upcoming weekend, with slightly higher humidity levels.

The breezy winds will keep rough and choppy surf along the east facing shores through Thursday. A small northwest swell is forecast to arrive late Wednesday or Thursday, producing a small bump in surf into the weekend.

- Guy Hagi

