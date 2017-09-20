Waianae construction company to pay thousands for underpaying workers

A settlement has been reached in the case of a Waianae based construction company underpaying workers.

Kazu Construciton company will pay $200,000 to settle claims of illegal underpayment.

Some 10 employees will split that money after they said they never got paid overtime, and were owed tens of thousands of dollars.

The U.S. Department of Labor sued Kazu Construction last year.

Hawaii News Now first reported the allegations in March 2016 after a whistleblower stepped forward, saying it was the right thing to do.

"The majority of all workers are afraid. They're afraid they're either gonna get fired or the boss is going get mad or someone's gonna come after them. But people need to just step forward and do what is right," Dennis Tadio said in March.

After Tadio stepped forward, 16 other workers made similar allegations of underpayment.

The suit filed originally asked for $500,000 in back wages and damages.

