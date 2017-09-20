8 fugitives captured in special operation on Kauai

Kauai police along with special operations teams arrests a handful of people with outstanding warrants early this week.

Eight people wanted on 12 different warrants totaling over $35,000 were arrested during a special mission Monday, Kauai officials said.

The fugitives were arrested in the Lihue and Kapaa areas. Officers from the departments Fugutive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) conducted the operation.

They also swept an area of illegal campsites near Lihi park in Kapaa. Crews removed two truckloads of abandoned property.

“The area in and around Lihi Park has been a top concern for our police department as we have received numerous complaints from the community, many of whom expressed they felt unsafe in the area,” Kaua‘i Police Chief Darryl Perry said.

