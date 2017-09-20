Friend of Waikiki gunman defends suspected killer; 'He wasn't involved'

The 18-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting outside of a Waikiki club over the weekend was charged Tuesday afternoon with second-degree murder.More >>
One of the three people shot in Saturday's deadly shooting in Waikiki says the gunman was a complete stranger who was shooting at random.More >>
Family members have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting in Waikiki over the weekend as Maleko Remlinger, 22.More >>
One of the three men arrested in a large Honolulu police operation in McCully on Sunday was recently a death row inmate in Delaware.More >>
Isaiah McCoy, 30, made national headlines when that state's supreme court overturned his conviction and death sentence citing prosecutorial misconduct.More >>
PHOTOS: Sunrise celebrates 10 yearsMore >>
PHOTOS: Keiki kane show off their conch shell blowing skillsMore >>
PHOTOS: The Coco Palms Resort, 25 Years LaterMore >>
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.More >>
