Swimming at Waimea Bay discouraged after shark seen feeding again

Shark warning signs were posted at Waimea Bay again on Tuesday after a six-foot shark was seen feeding close to shore.

Lifeguards urged swimmers to stay out of the water for the remainder of the day. It's at least the fifth time in the last two weeks that sharks have been spotted in Waimea Bay waters.

"There's been quite a lot of activity with the sharks, and we think it's coming from the pile of baitfish. Bigger fish feeding on the smaller fish and obviously the sharks coming after that it's just the natural progression," said Ocean Safety Lt. Adam Lerner in an interview last week.

The sharks have been seen thrashing around in the water at Waimea from the jumping rock to the river. Many of the sightings happened between 10 and 50 feet from shore.

