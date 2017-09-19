Self-defense? Accounts of near-fatal stabbing on Kauai differ

Kauai police are investigating a stabbing that almost turned deadly over the weekend, and there's some dispute about what actually happened.

The incident happened during a fight Saturday night at the Tahiti Nui restaurant in Hanalei.

Miles Barsotti said he was stabbed multiple times in the shoulder, ribs, leg and wrist. He said the altercation was between him and a 28-year-old Moloaa man.

Barsotti said the Moloaa man was harassing his friend and so he intervened. He said the man pulled out a big fishing knife in the middle of the brawl.

"We rolled around on the ground and I didn't even know I was getting cut until afterward," said Barsotti.

"My wrist was held on by one tendon and all the wrist was pretty much severed in two locations, one at the base, at the top pass if my wrist, and then another one higher on my forearm."

But police paint a different picture.

In a statement Tuesday, Kauai police said it was the 28-year-old man who was "physically attacked by multiple subjects in the rear parking lot of Tahiti Nui."

Police said no arrests have been made, and officers "are still investigating what appears to be an act of self-defense.”

The release does not say anything about the stabbing.

Barsotti said he is disappointed in the preliminary findings and is begging witnesses to come forward.

"I want to reach out to the people just to say if you know anything just tell the police, make a statement, if you saw anything or you know anything," he said.

Barsotti will be out at work for at least the next six months recovering from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him cover medical expenses.

