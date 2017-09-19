No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.1 earthquake near New Zealand

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii from an earthquake that struck an area near New Zealand.

The quake happened just before 3:45 p.m. Hawaii time near Auckland Islands.

Preliminary reports from the USGS say the quake registered at a magnitude 6.1.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

The quake struck an area along an underwater fault line at a depth of 10 kilometers, forecaster say.

This comes the same day as a strong 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico City, killing at least 139 people.

On Sept. 7, another earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico. Forecasters evaluated the tsunami threat from that quake, but found Hawaii was in no danger.

