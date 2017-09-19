Suspect in fatal Waikiki shooting charged with murder

Police were on scene in Waikiki for hours to investigate the deadly shooting. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The 18-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting outside of a Waikiki club over the weekend was charged Tuesday afternoon with second-degree murder.

Jordan Smith, who was arrested Sunday at a McCully apartment after a 36-hour manhunt, was also charged with three counts of attempted murder and four firearms offenses.

Authorities have accused Smith of firing 10 rounds into a group of people in an alley near Club Alley Cat, killing one man and injuring two others. Family members later identified the victim who was killed as 22-year-old Maleko Remlinger, a Kea'au High School graduate.

Remlinger worked as a bar back at The Yard House in Waikiki, friends say, and had been taking part in a “pau hana” gathering of night shift workers when the shooting happened. Police say Remlinger had no criminal record, and police have not given a motive for the shooting.

Law enforcement sources say Smith has a long police record in Delaware and was arrested last Thursday for assault after apparently beating a woman.

Bail in the case has been set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 955-8300. You can remain anonymous.

