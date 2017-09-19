Elementary student escapes kidnapping attempt while walking to school

In a letter sent home to parents Tuesday, students and families of Keoneula Elementary School are urged to exercise caution after an attempted kidnapping.

According to the letter, a student was walking to school on Kaipalaoa Street around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday when a man in a black truck approached him and told him to get into the vehicle.

The man then grabbed the student and tried to bring the child into the truck.

The child was able to get away and immediately reported it to school staff. HPD was also notified, but no arrests have been reported in the case.

"The safety of your children is of utmost importance to us. We are sending this letter to you as a precauseion, and to encourage you to speak to your child regarding measures to stay safe, specifically about 'stranger danger,'" Aarong Chung, the school's Vice Principal said.

Here are some tips the DOE shared with students in the letter on how to be safe:

Stay away from strangers, do not talk to or take anything from them.

Don't go anywhere with someone you don't know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.

Stay more than an arm's reach from strangers.

Use the buddy system

If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger, yell for help.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping should call police.

