After threats to staff, Kaiser High School cancels rest of football season

The Kaiser High School football team will have to wait until 2018 to play their first game on the school's brand-new turf field.

In a letter sent home to students on Tuesday, Kaiser High School principal Justin Mew announced that the remainder of the school's football season has been cancelled due to 'extreme concerns for student and staff safety.'

"The well being of our school community is a top priority, and we are committed to keeping our students and staff safe," wrote Mew in the letter.

In his letter to parents, Mew also says that 'an incident' occured on campus on Monday evening that required police involvement.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that the Kaiser High School football team was supposed to have a parent meeting on Monday night about pulling up JV players to the varsity team for the homecoming game this weekend, but the meeting got canceled after an altercation at the field led to police being called.

Members of the football team were pulled out of class on Tuesday for an emergency meeting with administrators to discuss what happened, sources say. Kaiser High School faculty and staff also reportedly met on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

In an email obtained by Hawaii News Now that was distributed internally to faculty and staff members, school administators said that the decision to cancel the remainder of the football season was "due to escalating threats against members of our faculty and staff."

Multiple sources tell Hawaii News Now that there was a second, unspecified altercation involving a parent, but that the incident happened at head coach Arnold Martinez's home, not at the school.

Court records obtained by Hawaii News Now show that Martinez filed for a temporary restraining order last week. It was not immediately clear whether the request for a restraining order was related to the incident.

Under Martinez, the Kaiser High School football team was unable to find any traction in 2017 before Tuesday's announcement. The team had trouble fielding a complete team, forfeiting four of their first five games and losing the only game they actually played, 71-0, against Campbell.

