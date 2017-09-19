Longtime head of Hawaiian Humane Society dies

Pamela Burns, the longtime head of the Hawaiian Humane Society, has died after an illness.

She was 65.

Burns, who served as president and CEO of the society since 1990, is credited with reducing euthanasia at the society, increasing adoptions and strengthening education and prevention programs.

“Pam’s passion to improve the lives of both the animals and people of Hawaii was unmatched," said Bob Armstrong, chairman of the Hawaiian Humane Society board. "She was a leader in the national and international animal welfare movement, the guiding force for the Hawaiian Humane Society for the past 27 years and a treasure in our community. We are all shocked and deeply saddened by this loss."

A leadership team will oversee operations at the humane society until a new CEO can be hired.

