Large brush fire burns along Waipio Point Access Road

Multiple city and federal firefighting crews are battling what appears to be a large brush fire in an area located on federal property along the Waipio Peninsula.

Plumes of white smoke can be seen from as far away as Downtown Honolulu, and witnesses at the scene noted several helicopters dumping water on the flames.

There was no immediate indication as to the size or cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated,

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.