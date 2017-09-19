Feast For Peace in October: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In an effort to raise awareness and focus attention on domestic violence, 10 Hawaii restaurants are joining the Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) in Feast For Peace this October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The restaurants participating in Feast For Peace are: Bethel Union, Big City Diner (all 6 locations), Cactus, California Pizza Kitchen (6 locations), HASR Bistro, JJ Dolans, Olay, Pig and the Lady and Piggy Smalls, Scratch Kitchen.
Each restaurant will be provided with written materials (menu inserts, bookmarks, table props) to let diners know they are supporting the initiative.
Click here to learn more.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.