Feast For Peace in October: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In an effort to raise awareness and focus attention on domestic violence, 10 Hawaii restaurants are joining the Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) in Feast For Peace this October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The restaurants participating in Feast For Peace are: Bethel Union, Big City Diner (all 6 locations), Cactus, California Pizza Kitchen (6 locations), HASR Bistro, JJ Dolans, Olay, Pig and the Lady and Piggy Smalls, Scratch Kitchen.

Each restaurant will be provided with written materials (menu inserts, bookmarks, table props) to let diners know they are supporting the initiative.

