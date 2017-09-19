New Hawaii campaign, scholarship seek to steer young people into teaching

To address a critical shortage of Hawaii teachers, the state is trying to recruit students for teaching programs while they're still in high school.

And they're also offering a new scholarship to substitute teachers, emergency hires and others.

A new campaign, "Be a hero, be a teacher," encourages high school and college students to consider the importance and benefits of teaching.

Meanwhile, a new scholarship is available to state Education Department employees who are emergency hires, substitute teachers, or educational assistants. The scholarship will help cover the costs of getting a post-baccalaureate certificate in secondary education, beginning in spring 2018.

This school year, there were more than 530 vacancies in Hawaii public schools.

