Suit: Tens of thousands of Hawaii residents could be affected by Equifax breach

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is yelling now – at least on Twitter.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is yelling now – at least on Twitter.

The massive breach of personal information held by Equifax has resulted in Hawaii's first lawsuit against the company.

Attorneys who filed the class action lawsuit say tens of thousands of Hawaii residents may have been affected by the breach.

According to Equifax, the Social Security numbers for more than 143 million U.S. citizens were stolen from the company between mid-May and July.

But the lawsuit says Equifax didn't inform consumers of the breach until September, jeopardizing the finances of millions.

"With the information the thieves have, they can take out mortgages, they can open credit accounts, they can hack into a back account, they can apply for tax refunds," said Ed Chapin, an attorney who filed the class-action suit.

The company is now offering free ID theft protection and credit monitoring, but attorneys say that's not enough.

The suit is being handled by a San Diego firm and the local firm of Bickerton and Dang.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.