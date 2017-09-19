Rainbow Warriors breakout the ice buckets in preparation for Wyoming

A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
The massive breach of personal information held by Equifax has resulted in Hawaii's first lawsuit against the company.
A native bird in Hawaii known as the 'i'iwi is now protected under the Endangered Species Act.
