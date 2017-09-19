The Nick Rolovich Show: Warrior's Bye Week | September 17, 2017

The Rainbow Warriors regroup with their first of two bye weeks this season, plus a preview of the Wyoming Cowboys and a special look at Hawaii's Jahlani Tavai. Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.