No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.1 quake hits Mexico

A large earthquake has shaken Mexico City, but there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake measured at a magnitude of 7.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. However, officials at the PTWC said it was too far inland to generate a tsunami.

Witnesses in Mexico said buildings were swaying.

It's not known if there were any injuries or damage at this point.

Earlier this month, Mexico experienced its strongest earthquake in a century, killing dozens of people.

