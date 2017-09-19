Forecast: Trade winds produces bump in surf

Good Tuesday morning. The winds will ease slightly today as the high pressure fan far to our north drifts a little more eastward, but you can expect that our winds will remain at moderate levels across the state.

This will keep a small craft advisory posted for our coastal waters.

The trade wind weather will keep blowing our way through much of the week, with passing low clouds and showers affecting mainly windward neighborhoods of the islands during the typical overnight and morning period. We may see some showers along the Kona slopes of the Big Island during the afternoon after daytime heating.

We can expect a slight drop in the trade winds this upcoming weekend, as an area of high pressure (that generates the trade winds) moves eastward as a north Pacific front from the west passes to our north. This will lead to a gradual drop in the winds starting Friday.

Furthermore, an upper level trough may also deepen in the island vicinity at the same time, with airmass in the island vicinity possibly becoming a little more unstable. That may mean more pop up interior showers. Stay tuned.

Let's talk surf! Moderate to locally strong trade winds will keep rough and choppy surf along the east facing shores through Thursday. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain quiet through mid-week.

A small northwest swell is forecast to arrive late Wednesday or Thursday, producing a small bump in surf into the weekend.

Have a wonderful Tuesday! Enjoy the trade winds.

- Jennifer Robbins

