Hawaii nonprofit, volunteers to restore Kamehameha hale

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii nonprofit has found a use for Puunene Mill's leftover sugar cane stalks that dot the Maui landscape.

The Maui News reports that Ahu'ena Heiau Inc. and a group of Maui volunteers spent Saturday stripping 40,000 sugar cane leaves to ship to Kona, where they'll be used to help restore an ancient hale, or house, that served as Kamehameha the Great's final place of residence.

The leaves will be used to thatch a hale that occupies the Kamakahonu National Historic Landmark at the edge of Kailua Bay.

Jacqueline Awa, treasurer and director of the nonprofit, said the hale will start to be restored in about two months. The restoration is expected to finish in mid-December.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.