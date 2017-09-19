2 inmates on the run after unauthorized exits from work furlough program

Two work furlough inmates are on the run after Department of Safety officials reported them missing Monday night.

DPS officials say Barabbas Dietrich and Gary Shinyama made unauthorized exits from the Laumaka Work Furlough Center at different times Monday.

Dietrich, 31, left the facility while he was being processed around 6 p.m. He's described as 5' 11" tall, 172 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for robbery and theft charges.

Earlier in the morning, 45-year-old inmate Gary Shinyama left the facility for work, but failed to come back at his scheduled return time, 4:45 p.m.

Shinyama is described as 5' 4" tall, 165 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

He is serving time for drug and abuse charges.

Both will now face an additional escape charge.

Anyone who sees the inmates is asked to call 911 or state Sheriffs at 586-1352

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.