Waikiki murder suspect arrested for assault just 2 days prior to shooting

The man suspected in a fatal Waikiki shooting has been arrested.

Isaiah McCoy, 30, made national headlines when that state's supreme court overturned his conviction and death sentence citing prosecutorial misconduct.

One of the three men arrested in a large Honolulu Police operation in McCully on Sunday, was recently a death row inmate in Delaware.

One of the three men arrested in a large Honolulu police operation in McCully on Sunday was recently a death row inmate in Delaware.

Police were on scene in Waikiki for hours to investigate the deadly shooting. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Family members have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting in Waikiki over the weekend as Maleko Remlinger, 22.

“The family of the deceased is grieving the tragic and incomprehensible loss of the beloved Maleko Remlinger,” said his older sister Jocelyn Farrar.

She said Remlinger is the youngest of six siblings and his parents are “in disbelief and experiencing unimaginable grief and loss.”

Remlinger was a Keaau High school graduate with no criminal record.

Farrar said her brother was a bar back at Yard House in Waikiki and was part of a “pau hana” gathering of night shift workers when he was killed in an alley near "Club Alley Cat."

Two of his friends were also injured.

Police arrested Jordan Smith, 18, on Sunday at an apartment in McCully. Two men who were with him were also arrested, Isaiah McCoy, 28, on an unrelated warrant and Justin Purvis, 29, for driving without a license. McCoy was previously convicted of murder in Delaware, but was cleared after years on death row.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Family members of Remlinger said it was an “unexplainable random act of community violence.”

Law enforcement sources say Smith has a long arrest record in Delaware. Just last Thursday, he was arrested in an assault in Waikiki, just two days before the deadly shooting.

The victim of that assault asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.

"I saw a black male approximately 5'7, 5'8 with dreads and a hat, beating on a woman…and eventually I saw her slump…I assumed that that was her losing consciousness and he continued to beat her with ‘haymaker-style punches’…I jumped out of the car. I ran into the situation, yelled at the guy to get off her," he said.

The man is an Uber driver who frequents Waikiki in the early mornings. He said Smith then turned his focus onto him and two other men also jumped in.

"I was hit from both the left and right side from behind and from the side and all the punches and strikes went to my jaw, my temple and behind my ears." he said.

The victim said eventually the three men stopped and ran off.

Sources said three men were detained near Club Alley Cat, but only Smith was arrested for assault in the third degree. Smith was later allowed to leave on supervised release.

Police say the Smith has not been charged for the murder charge yet and there are no other arrests in connection with the murder at this time.

