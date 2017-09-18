Here's the latest price tag for Oahu's rail project

The Honolulu rail authority says the cost of the rail system is now at $9 billion.

The latest estimate was included in the HART's recovery plan, which was filed with the Federal Transit Administration on Friday.

It includes $8.2 billion in construction costs and another $858 million in financing costs.

The partially built rail line is years behind schedule and way over budget.

The original price tag was $5.26 billion in 2014. The final cost is expected to be nearly $10 billion, including financing costs.

The FTA needs to approve the plan before it releases federal funds.

