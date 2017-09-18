Papahanaumokuakea avoids cuts from federal government

Scientists have discovered a new species of butterflyfish from the deep reefs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday.

More than 30,000 people have offered their thoughts about the country's protected areas in the first five days of President Donald Trump's call for monument designation public comment.

Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument will retain its federally protected status in full — at least for now.

The U.S. Department of Interior won't make changes to the monument after a review from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, according to the Washington Post.

In Zinke's review, he suggests to President Trump shrinking the size of a handful of monuments, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah, and Nevada's Gold Butte, the Washington Post said.

Zinke was tasked with reviewing 27 national monuments earlier this year, as requested by President Trump in an attempt to free up federally protected lands to allow hunting, fishing, mining and logging.

Also on the list, The Pacific Rose island and Rose Atoll in the Western Pacific could face potential cutbacks in size. Such a reduction would open up hundreds of miles in the Pacific for commercial fishing.

Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument was not on the list.

The suggestions for cuts worry some environmentalists who may take legal action to stop the reductions, the Washington Post reported.

Papahanaumokuakea is the largest contiguous fully protected U.S. monument, and one of the largest marine monuments in the world, the monument's website says.

Zinke's suggested cuts followed a period of public feedback from supports and opponents of the cuts.

