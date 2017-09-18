Papahanaumokuakea avoids cuts from federal government - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Papahanaumokuakea avoids cuts from federal government

(Image: Wikimedia Commons) (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument will retain its federally protected status in full — at least for now. 

The U.S. Department of Interior won't make changes to the monument after a review from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, according to the Washington Post.

In Zinke's review, he suggests to President Trump shrinking the size of a handful of monuments, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah, and Nevada's Gold Butte, the Washington Post said.

Zinke was tasked with reviewing 27 national monuments earlier this year, as requested by President Trump in an attempt to free up federally protected lands to allow hunting, fishing, mining and logging.

Also on the list, The Pacific Rose island and Rose Atoll in the Western Pacific could face potential cutbacks in size. Such a reduction would open up hundreds of miles in the Pacific for commercial fishing.

Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument was not on the list. 

The suggestions for cuts worry some environmentalists who may take legal action to stop the reductions, the Washington Post reported.

Papahanaumokuakea is the largest contiguous fully protected U.S. monument, and one of the largest marine monuments in the world, the monument's website says.

Zinke's suggested cuts followed a period of public feedback from supports and opponents of the cuts.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly