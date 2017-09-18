L&L eyes new eatery with a different concept

L&L owner Eddie Flores wants to open a new restaurant with a different concept.

It'll be called Mix Plate and compete head-on with other eateries like Panda Express, where diners can create their own plates.

The choices at Mix Plate will also be different than L&L, a favorite plate lunch spot in the islands that expanded to the mainland.

So far, they're testing the concept at L&L's airport location, which has already seen a 20 percent increase in sales.

They're still a few months away from deciding if they'll move forward with the idea.

