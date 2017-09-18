Pearl Harbor shipyard, desperate to fill jobs, plans to speed hire

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard needs to hire about 350 employees because of its aging workforce and increasing demands due to national priorities.

For many of those positions, officials will now be relying on a tactic that hasn't been used in about a decade.

"Ideally, between 60 to 90 days is cut off the process so it's much, much faster," said Maurice Honeywood, administrative officer for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

The change bypasses the traditional online application process through USAJOBS.gov, the federal government's employment site.

After receiving Direct-Hire Authority from the Department of Defense in July, shipyard officials will be making tentative job offers at Tuesday's WorkForce Career Fair. Employment deals will be finalized after a background check and other requirements.

About 160 of the positions are covered by the Direct-Hire Authority.

"We have various jobs here at the shipyard to include jobs in engineering, information technology, contracting, safety, production jobs to include machinists, welders," said Honeywood.

The Direct-Hire Authority received by the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and three others on the mainland expires next September. With Hawaii's unemployment rate at a 10-year low, officials are competing for a limited pool of job seekers.

"It's very tough, but we feel what we have to offer here at the shipyard is competitive with anybody else," said Honeywood.

Applicants should bring a resume, academic transcripts and any professional certifications to the WorkForce Career Fairs which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

