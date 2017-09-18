Pearl Harbor shipyard, desperate to fill jobs, plans to speed hire

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard needs to hire about 350 employees because of its aging workforce and increasing demands due to national priorities.

For many of those positions, officials will now be relying on a tactic that hasn't been used in about a decade.

After receiving direct hire authority from the Department of Defense in July, shipyard officials will be making tentative job offers at Tuesday's WorkForce Career Fair. The change bypasses the traditional online application process through USAJOBS.gov, the federal government's official employment site.

"Ideally, between 60 to 90 days is cut off the process so it's much, much faster," said Maurice Honeywood, administrative officer for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

About 160 of the positions are covered by the direct hire authority.

Applicants should bring a resume, academic transcripts and any professional certifications to the job fair.

"We have various jobs here at the shipyard to include jobs in engineering, information technology, contracting, safety, production jobs to include machinists, welders," said Honeywood.

The WorkForce Career Fairs runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

